Christa Pike's legal team make emergency demand as she shares first statement after botched execution
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Christa Pike's legal team make emergency demand as she shares first statement after botched execution

The 50-year-old claims her latest confinement has left her facing further physical and psychological harm

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: TDOC

Topics: Christa Pike, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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