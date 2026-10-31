Trump breaks silence on rumors Nicki Minaj could be his next press secretary
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Trump breaks silence on rumors Nicki Minaj could be his next press secretary

Supposedly the White House are considering the 'Starships' rapper to replace Katie Zacharia

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump, Politics, US News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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