Trump breaks silence on rumors Nicki Minaj could be his next press secretary

Could Nicki Minaj really be the next press secretary? Well, Donald Trump certainly seems to think so.

Minaj has sparked up an unlikely friendship with the president and recently urged people to vote Republican in the midterm elections during an appearance alongside Trump at a rally in Michigan.

Her appearance last week followed an undeniably awkward moment from Trump, who has increasingly been fixated on commenting about other people’s body parts...

After praising the body of Ohio senator Jon Husted, a Republican in a close election contest, Trump turned his eye towards Minaj and commented on her posterior, saying she has a 'beautiful a**'.

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"I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time," the POTUS then quipped.

Could Nicki Minaj be the next White House press secretary? (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In light of their relationship, it has been suggested that Minaj replace Katie Zacharia as press secretary. She held the position for less than a week.

Seemingly it was White House Communications Director Steven Cheung who first floated the idea.

Sharing a snap of him on Air Force Once with the rapper, Cheung said: "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

Now Trump has shared his thoughts and suggested that it was a' good idea'.

"I'll have to think about that," the POTUS said when asked by Benny Johnson on whether Minaj will take over from Zacharia.

Trump went on: "How 'bout you? You'd be pretty good too." Johnson appeared to be flattered by the idea.

People on Twitter have since shared their thoughts on the idea of Minaj getting the high profile job.

"Dumpster fire administration. Sounds about right for a clown show," one critic wrote.

A second added: "The White House keeps treating politics like reality TV. Americans asked for deportations and lower prices, not celebrity casting."

Funny they should say that as Trump actually has a new reality-style TV show coming out that Minaj is going to be a part of. Titled The Million Dollar Pitch Competition, the rapper will act as a judge on it.

Going back to her being press secretary, a different person insisted: "She’s a lot of things, but Press Secretary is not one of them!"

Others were more in favor of the idea, however. Somebody said: "The way she’s promoting the republicans and giving them soooo much press. It would be STUPID not to."

"Do it Monday!!! She can ask America to vote," wrote another, with someone else arguing: "People are laughing, but Nicki Minaj has been handling public controversies and media drama for almost two decades. She might actually be overqualified."