Rapper Nicki Minaj has been floated as a replacement for short-lived White House press secretary Katie Zacharia after she was fired just five days into the job.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj supporting President Donald Trump’s politics from a seat within Air Force One, he captioned, "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!", reports TMZ.

The White House X account replied with an ‘eyeballs’ emoji, then Alex Bruesewitz replied, "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"





Minaj responded to Cheung’s idea by sharing a grinning nervous laughter face and an American flag.

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The White House has not clarified whether it is officially considering Minaj for the role.

Minaj posted her experience of the Air Force One trip, by sharing a video of her being impressed with the view and the aircraft’s large and luxurious interior.





The rapper appeared alongside the President on Sunday evening at Port Huron, Michigan.

Trump spent two hours talking at the event, where he commented on Minaj’s ‘beautiful rear’. After making the comment he doubled down, saying “That’s hard to miss! Stand up! That’s hard to miss!”

Minaj stood up during this part of the speech, giving a thumbs up while the audience cheered.

Zacharia was appointed to the job of White House press secretary earlier this month. However, after what was largely regarded as a disastrous first press conference, she was sacked from the post, becoming the most short-lived White House press secretary of the 37 to have held the position.

Leavitt praised her short-lived predecessor Katie Zacharia (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

However, Zacharia was praised for having the courage to step up to the press secretary podium by her predecessor, Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt told Bill Maher on his show Real Time With Bill Maher, how Zacharia had accepted ‘a very tough job’, which some call ‘one of the hardest jobs in Washington.’

She pointed to Trump’s previous role in The Apprentice where she said he had a reputation for ‘moving on from people and firing them on national TV.’

Zacharia lasted five days as White House Press Secretary (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Leavitt made history as the youngest person to have held the White House press secretary position at the age of just 27, serving from January 2025 to August 2026, during Trump’s second term in office.

Despite being viewed as a controversial figure, particularly among Democrats, she was acknowledged as a competent official and excellent communicator with Trump calling her ‘one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office’.

Leavitt surprised the world when she announced she was moving on to spend more time with her two children.