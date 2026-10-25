Rapper Nicki Minaj floated as White House press secretary to replace short-lived Katie Zacharia
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Rapper Nicki Minaj floated as White House press secretary to replace short-lived Katie Zacharia

Trump responded by drawing attention to a part of the rap star's body

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Topics: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump, Politics

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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