Katie Zacharia is officially out of the White House just less than a week after becoming press secretary to the president - and she's broken records.

President Trump is again on the hunt for a new press secretary, after confirming to Fox News that Zacharia had chosen to leave the position.

He has denied firing the 41-year-old, as he told reporters: "No no. I want her to have a good life…she’s been brutalized by the media."

"Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider," Trump said he told Zacharia earlier today (October 16).

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He further questioned whether she 'needed this', after noting that the press had been 'pretty nasty' to her.

But by stepping down just four days after being appointed, Zacharia has also set a new record, becoming the shortest-serving White House press secretary.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci previously held the record, lasting just 11 days in the role.

"The clock is running," he teased earlier this week.

Zacharia will now depart the White House. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump appointed Scaramucci on July 21, 2017, during his first administration.

Following the announcement this evening, he wrote on X: "Dear @katiezacharia - speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor."

Zacharia was a former conservative commentator who had also worked for the Department of Homeland Security, and noted following the announcement earlier this week that it had been a dream of hers 'for a very long time' to work with President Trump.

Prior to leaving the enormous role, Trump previously described the MAGA supporter as 'loyal and brilliant'.

"She has an unblemished record of support," the president wrote on Truth Social.

However, scrutiny of Zacharia began almost as soon as her appointment was announced.

She has now become the shortest-serving White House press secretary. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During her first press conference, the mom-of-four raised eyebrows when she mistakingly referred to the president as her 'husband'.

"That's a good one," she said, laughing off the slip-up.

It's unclear who is next in line for the enormous role, after Trump previously described former press secretary Karoline Leavitt as 'one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office' when announcing her departure in August 2026.

He wrote: "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors."

Since her departure, Leavitt has also taken on a casual role at Fox News.

The New York Times revealed that Leavitt will be joining Fox News at the beginning in November as an on-air contributor, as Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott noted that her unique experience will give her a 'distinctive view of the current political landscape'.