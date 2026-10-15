Karoline Leavitt reveals devastating impact her job as Trump's press secretary had on her life
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Karoline Leavitt reveals devastating impact her job as Trump's press secretary had on her life

She also addressed her 32-year age gap with her husband and why her kids' faces stay offline

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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