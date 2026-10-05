Karoline Leavitt will join a huge American news network in a shock new role just two months after resigning from the Trump administration.

The former White House press secretary stepped down from her high-profile role in August after returning from maternity leave following the birth of her second child.

President Trump described the mom-of-two as 'one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office' following her departure, but the 29-year-old has seemingly bagged herself a huge new role just two months on.

The New York Times revealed that Leavitt will be joining Fox News at the beginning in November as an on-air contributor, as Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott noted that her unique experience will give her a 'distinctive view of the current political landscape'.

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Leavitt said in a statement to the outlet: "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media.

Leavitt has issued a statement following the announcement. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defied my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms."

She will appear across Fox News' news and opinion programming to offer commentary and analysis informed by her time in the White House and on the campaign trail.

But it's not the only role she will be stepping into following her resignation.

Although Leavitt stepped away from her official role at the White House, she made clear that she had no plans to distance herself from Trump or the Republican Party.

The mom-of-two has been open about balancing her career with motherhood. (@karolineleavitt/Instagram)

At the time of her departure, she said she would continue to be a 'vocal supporter' of the president and his agenda, as well as serving as one his 'top outside advisers'.

In a post about motherhood on August 12, Leavitt wrote that she feels she 'cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary'.

Leavitt shares two children with her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio - her son Nicholas 'Niko' Robert Riccio, who was born in July 2024, and daughter Viviana 'Vivi' Riccio, who was born in May 2026.

The couple married in January 2025 after meeting in 2022 while she was campaigning for Congress, and the family currently live in New Hampshire.