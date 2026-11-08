Dana White speaks out on Trump's public offer of White House press secretary job
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Dana White speaks out on Trump's public offer of White House press secretary job

The role has sat empty since mid-October following Katie Zacharia's five-day stint

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Robinson/Zuffa Boxing

Topics: Dana White, Donald Trump, UFC, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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