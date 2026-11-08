Dana White speaks out on Trump's public offer of White House press secretary job

Dana White faced a room of reporters in London ahead of a boxing match in the city that night, with questions quickly turning to what comes next for the combat sports boss.

Asked about the offer from President Donald Trump to become White House Press Secretary, the UFC president and CEO confirmed he is heading to Washington, D.C. straight after the press conference.

"I'm flying to Washington D.C. right now," the 57-year-old said.

White also confirmed that a face-to-face with the president is already set.

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"We have a meeting on Monday," he said, adding that he is sure he will have 'more to talk about after that'.

Asked how he could balance the role with his existing commitments, White kept his answer short. "I got a lot of jobs already," he replied. He did not elaborate on how he would manage the workload.





The offer came via a Truth Social post from Trump on Saturday.

He described White as 'a violent Fighter and Warrior' and asked him to bring along assistants, 'even though some are not from our Country'.

Those named were Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harris.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

White has not turned down the offer.

On Instagram Stories, he shared an image of himself standing behind the official press secretary's lectern inside the White House, overlaid with the words 'On to the next chapter'.

He then reposted Trump's message without formally accepting or declining. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung reposted it too, writing: "Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!

(TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

Why is the White House press secretary job vacant?

The White House has dropped several hints in recent weeks about who might take over, and shortly before the midterm elections a couple of staffers floated Nicki Minaj as an option. The seat has been open since mid-October, when Katie Zacharia was ousted after only five days in the job. Vice President JD Vance reportedly broke the news to her during an interview.

Katie Zacharia was sacked after just five days in the White House (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White spoke in prime-time slots at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020 and 2024. His friendship with Trump, which reports say stretches back more than two decades, also saw Trump host early, unsanctioned UFC events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City when mainstream venues refused to stage mixed martial arts bouts. At the same time, White remains committed to his roles as CEO of UFC and a major stakeholder in TKO Group Holdings.

UNILAD has contacted the White House and UFC for comment.