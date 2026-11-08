Man who swam the Amazon details moment dolphins helped protect him during terrifying shark encounter
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Man who swam the Amazon details moment dolphins helped protect him during terrifying shark encounter

Martin Strel was struck by lightning while swimming the Mississippi, yet decided to take on the 6,400 km Amazon River

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Supplied

Topics: World News, Sport, Guinness World Records

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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