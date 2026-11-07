Passenger, 22, who died on Southwest flight was killed by new drug 7-OH as medical examiner gives update
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Passenger, 22, who died on Southwest flight was killed by new drug 7-OH as medical examiner gives update

The medical examiner ruled Rain McMillen Walmsley's death was an accident as he passed away mid-flight in August

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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