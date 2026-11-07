Little Rascals star Bug Hall asks for money after leaving Hollywood and giving away all his possessions
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Little Rascals star Bug Hall asks for money after leaving Hollywood and giving away all his possessions

After going off-grid with his wife and five children, Hall has taken to GoFundMe to ask for help with his sixth child on the way

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: GoFundMe, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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@JMYjourno

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