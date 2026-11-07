Little Rascals star Bug Hall asks for money after leaving Hollywood and giving away all his possessions

A former child star who appeared in 90's movie 'The Little Rascals' has took to GoFundMe in a plea for money to help his family after leaving Hollywood.

Bug Hall, who is best known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film, took a step away from the entertainment industry back in 2020 to pursue a life off-grid.

The 41-year-old featured in films throughout his youth, including The Big Green, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, and Hercules, and landed appearances on Charmed, Cold Case, and CSI: Miami, during his acting career as an adult.

However, since stepping away from Hollywood to embrace a self-sufficient lifestyle with his wife and five children, he's fallen on hard times after giving his belongings away.

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In an interview with The Daily Mail, the former actor revealed he had taken a strict vow of poverty and moved his growing family to an 80-acre plot.

Hall previously described himself as a radical Catholic extremist, explaining that his Hollywood acting career simply no longer aligned with his faith.

He gave away the vast majority of his material possessions and his entire savings in an effort to live with as little worldly need as possible.

Former Little Rascals star Bug Hall has launched a GoFundMe to help his off-grid family before welcoming his sixth child (GoFundMe)

Despite committing to an off-grid lifestyle, he has recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his family cover their mounting bills as he and his wife, Jill, prepare to welcome their sixth child - due in less than a month.

"It's now six years since I self-cancelled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time," he wrote.

"I always said this was my choice, and so I didn't want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are.

"We've made it onto the new land in record time, but I'm a few materials short of having things working right, and I've fallen a little behind on the few bills we have (phone, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup service fee)."

He continued: "We're all overjoyed to be where we are, and we're even enjoying roughing it, but baby six is less than a month away, and I really need some help getting the last few things buttoned up beforehand.

The former 'The Little Rascals' star gave away his savings and belongings when he and his family decided to move off-grid (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino)

"My hope is to finalize everything here over the next two weeks so I can take some work until the baby arrives.

"Times are hard for everyone, and I'm no more deserving than anyone else, but I ask in your charity that you help where you can, whether monetarily, by sharing this, or by prayer and sacrifice for the Hall-Barnetts of the Holy Cross."

At the time of writing, his fundraiser received $9,970 from 130 separate donations - almost five times his target amount of $2,000.

It comes just months after an altercation with the law resulted in a police mugshot in Ohio.

In April, he was charged with failing to appear in court for a December hearing regarding an October traffic citation for not having liability insurance.