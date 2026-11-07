Lawyer Michael Sanft who defended Tupac's killer at trial found dead aged 55
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Lawyer Michael Sanft who defended Tupac's killer at trial found dead aged 55

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was convicted just over two months ago

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Topics: Tupac Shakur, Las Vegas, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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