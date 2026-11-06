Father of Learjet co-pilot who died in crash speaks out after listening to her last words in recording
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Father of Learjet co-pilot who died in crash speaks out after listening to her last words in recording

Allan Filgueiras said his daughter is a 'hero' for how she handled the horrific situation

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Plane, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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