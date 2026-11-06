Father of Learjet co-pilot who died in crash speaks out after listening to her last words in recording

The father of the 20-year-old co-pilot who died in the devastating private jet crash in Florida has spoken out for the first time, saying she fought 'until the end' after hearing the cockpit audio recording of her final moments.

Allan Filgueiras says the November 1 death of his daughter, Nathalia Filgueiras, left him searching for answers.

In his grief, he said he listened to her final words in a cockpit recording as she was Bahamas bound after departing from Austin, Texas.

The Learjet 60 aircraft was carrying technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, their two young children, nanny Ana María Ramírez Cetina, and couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

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55-year-old Jeff Gregory was the pilot-in-command alongside co-pilot Nathalia, and all nine people on board died instantly in the crash.

Speaking at a news conference today (November 6), Allan said: "I did listen to that many times trying to find a clue. In my head. How'd that happen? And wow, she's tough."

Nathalia Filgueiras was co-piloting the Learjet 60 when it suddenly began plummeting to the ground (@‌itsnatfilg/Threads)

'She made me so proud'

Her final moments were heard in recordings that have been released to the public, in which she is heard calling 'mayday' and explaining to air traffic control that the private Bombardier-made jet was 'banking' and in a nosedive as it fell 20,000 feet per minute.

Her father, a pilot himself, said he was proud that despite the terrifying situation, she continued to declare updates to air traffic control.

"For the family — it's like having the heart torn from my chest," her father said, as reported by NBC News. "I have to find a way to go on living."

"She showed me what it is to be a hero because once you see that coming, a lot of the big boys — military or whatever — they can't handle. And she was the one over there to the last minute fighting," Allan said.

"She made me so proud."

Allan Filgueiras said his daughter Nathalia is a 'hero' (NBC News)

'She was extraordinary'

Stuart Grossman, an attorney representing the family, also spoke of Nathalia at the conference, as he said the investigation will answer questions people have about the crash.

He said he wanted to clear up any misconception that she was not experienced enough to co-pilot the let as he said of the aim of the conference: “The purpose of this is to preserve not just her memory but her reputation. Nathalia was beyond an average pilot; she was extraordinary.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into what happened to result in such a tragic event, and they announced earlier this week that they believe the jet may have ‌broken up before hitting the ground at high speed.

"The weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation," NTSB board member Tom Chapman said, per Reuters.

"We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We may find parts ⁠of ​the aircraft some distance away from the actual ​impact site."