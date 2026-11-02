Learjet co-pilot identified following fatal Florida crash that killed nine people

The Learjet co-pilot who tragically died in a Florida plane crash on Sunday (November 1) has been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha.

Nathalia's mother, Camila, and her stepfather confirmed to the New York Post that she was the co-pilot of the aircraft that crashed in a residential district of Greenacres.

The young pilot was featured in local media in 2023, as she received her private pilot’s license at just 17, which was before she even had a driver's license.

Nathalia revealed she began flying lessons in 2020, but was previously taught by her dad, who qualified in 2018.

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“I definitely do brag because people say, ‘Oh, you can’t drive,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I can fly,’” Nathalia told CBS12 at the time.

Nathalia had previously said she dreamed of being a commercial pilot one day.

Nathalia Gadelha was the co-pilot on the aircraft (@‌itsnatfilg/Threads)

“I like being different than everyone, so to me I think it’s cool that like it’s not really an opportunity,” she added.

“I just didn’t do it, and this is how it ended up. But I think it’s cool. Some people think that it’s weird that I can fly planes, but I can’t drive a car, I mean I can but, a lot of people think it’s funny. I think it’s funny, and I now want my [driver’s] license really bad.”

The private jet had been traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas after departing for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The path of the doomed flight (Google Earth)

Reports indicate that the pilot spoke of turbulence while the jet was traveling eastbound at 35,000 feet, before requesting to climb 2,000 feet higher moments before the quick descent.

The aircraft plunged 35,000 feet in just over a minute as it came down at approximately 12:50pm EST.

According to LiveATC.net, The pilot's last words to controllers were: "We're going to crash into the ground."

The private aircraft crashed into a residential area (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Moments earlier, the pilot had radioed: “We're descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute.”

Authorities confirmed the nine people onboard the plane had died.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told UNILAD in a statement: “A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 1. Nine people were on board.

“The aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.”