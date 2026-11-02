Learjet co-pilot identified following fatal Florida crash that killed nine people
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Learjet co-pilot identified following fatal Florida crash that killed nine people

The aircraft plunged approximately 35,000 feet in just over a minute

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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