End-of-life expert reveals the seven most common things she hears people say just before they die

It's often believed that your life flashes before your eyes in the moments before you die. But what actually goes through people's minds as they approach the end? One end-of-life expert has revealed the seven things she hears people say most often in their final moments.

Catherine Duncan, who has sat with thousands of people in their final days during her role as a spiritual consultant, told her TikTok followers that there is a 'common theme' which emerges from people's final messages.

"They speak of loved ones waiting for them on the other side, of a journey that is just beginning, and of a beauty that is invisible to the living," she penned.

She claims that 'death is not the end' and instead, is a transition to another state of being.

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Catherine has spoken to thousands of people in their final days (Getty Stock)

The seven most common things people say before they die, according to a spiritual consultant

As per Catherine's TikTok video, which has over 37,000 likes, here are the seven most common things she has heard people say before they pass away:

"My mother's here. She's been sitting right there all morning" - Many believe that those who are about to die see deceased loved ones, with Catherine saying they are 'not frightened' but instead, comforted.

Many believe that those who are about to die see deceased loved ones, with Catherine saying they are 'not frightened' but instead, comforted. "I need to find my shoes, I'm going on a trip" - Catherine added that in her experience, the dying see a 'departure, not an ending'.

- Catherine added that in her experience, the dying see a 'departure, not an ending'. "It's so beautiful. Can you see it?" - Catherine added: "I couldn’t see it. But I could see their face. And that was enough."

- Catherine added: "I couldn’t see it. But I could see their face. And that was enough." "Don't worry, I'm not going far" - The expert said she has seen this one 'more times than she can count.' It goes back to seeing death as a 'departure' and not an ending.

The expert said she has seen this one 'more times than she can count.' It goes back to seeing death as a 'departure' and not an ending. "They're waiting for me, it's okay now" - There's a common belief that people hold on until they've had the chance to see their loved ones one last time before passing away. Catherine believes that 'fear often softens' in the final days of life, adding that there's a shift from 'resistance to welcome'.

A spiritual advisor has revealed the seven most common things she hears people say just before they die (Getty Stock)

"I can hear the music" - As well as many believing that people see things before they pass away, Catherine's video claims that people who are nearing the end of their life 'describe music others can't hear'.

- As well as many believing that people see things before they pass away, Catherine's video claims that people who are nearing the end of their life 'describe music others can't hear'. "Dad says it's time" - Just like it's believed people see those who have passed before them before they die, in Catherine's experience, people also hear messages from the deceased too. She explained how the 'permission' they need often comes from the 'other side'.

Catherine is not the only person who has shared similar information.

Shoshana Ungerleider, a doctor who specializes in internal medicine, has previously noted a number of regrets people have before departing.

Opening up to She told CNBC Make It, the doctor said that many people regret not spending enough time with the people they love, while others regret working too much and missing out on life.