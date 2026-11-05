Learjet co-pilot's flight instructor speaks out on her experience following deadly crash
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Learjet co-pilot's flight instructor speaks out on her experience following deadly crash

Pilot instructor Chris Kirk says he has never taught a more naturally gifted pilot in his 40 years of teaching

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌itsnatfilg/Threads

Topics: Florida, Plane, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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