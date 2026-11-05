Goalkeeper involved in collision with soccer player Jesús de Miguel who died releases statement
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Goalkeeper involved in collision with soccer player Jesús de Miguel who died releases statement

A prosecutor has said criminal proceedings against Jesús Owono are 'very unlikely'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gabriel BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Football, Sport, Spain

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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