Spanish soccer player Jesús de Miguel dies aged 30 after collision with goalkeeper

Tenerife soccer star Jesús de Miguel has died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a heavy collision on the pitch.

De Miguel, 30, had been playing a match in Spain's second division on Monday (November 2) when he challenged for the ball at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

During the play, which happened in the game's closing minutes, he was struck by Jesus Owono, the goalkeeper for Andorra, who had been rushing to counter a long ball.

CD Tenerife had initially put out a statement after de Miguel was taken to hospital saying that he was 'stable', but in the early hours of Tuesday (November 3), it issued an update saying that his ‘medical condition has worsened neurologically’.

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Sadly, later on Tuesday morning the club confirmed that de Miguel had passed away.

Jesús de Miguel has died (Diego Souto/Getty Images)

"Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club said in a statement.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.

"The family of Jesús de Miguel is grateful for each and every expression of support received, and also requests, from the bottom of their hearts, the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times."

FC Andorra published a statement addressing the tragedy, saying: "With broken hearts and devastated, we wish to send our deepest condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, all his teammates, friends, and CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace."

Co-owner of FC Andorra Gerard Pique also shared: "I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesús."

Meanwhile, French soccer player Kylian Mbappé reposted CD Tenerife's tribute and added: "Much sadness, there are no words."

Spanish club Real Madrid offered their sympathies following de Miguel's death, writing: "Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jesús de Miguel, player of C. D. Tenerife.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones.

de Miguel died after being taken to hospital (Diego Souto/Getty Images)

"Jesús de Miguel has passed away at the age of 30. Rest in peace."

They were also joined by Barcelona football club, who said: "Our thoughts and support are with ​his family, friends ​and loved ones during ​these difficult times."

The collision on the pitch happened during the final minutes of the game, with goalkeeper Jesus Owono sprinting from his goal in an effort to clear a long ball.

During this, his knee appeared to collide with de Miguel's chest, who fell to the ground and lay without moving as players surrounded him and called for medical assistance.

Owono was issued a red card following the collision, before the match was called off.

Medical staff administered treatment to de Miguel for around five minutes on the pitch, before the soccer player was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

De Miguel had his first match back 2015, playing for Leganés B, and played for eight other Spanish clubs, arriving at Tenerife last year.