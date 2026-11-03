Spanish soccer player Jesús de Miguel dies aged 30 after collision with goalkeeper
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Spanish soccer player Jesús de Miguel dies aged 30 after collision with goalkeeper

Tributes have poured in from the likes of Gerard Pique and Kylian Mbappé

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images

Topics: World News, Spain, Football

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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