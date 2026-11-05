Donald Trump Jr. publicly backs JD Vance's scathing attack blaming father’s Iran war for midterm disaster
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Donald Trump Jr. publicly backs JD Vance's scathing attack blaming father’s Iran war for midterm disaster

The president’s eldest son co-signed the Vice President’s blunt post-election diagnosis that military conflict led to GOP loss

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Topics: Election, Politics, Donald Trump, JD Vance

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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