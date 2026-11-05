Donald Trump Jr. publicly backs JD Vance's scathing attack blaming father’s Iran war for midterm disaster

A stunning public rift has broken out inside Donald Trump’s inner circle following catastrophic Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. openly pinning the defeat on the ongoing war in Iran.

In a sweeping post-election post on X, Vance dismantled standard party spin to deliver a brutal diagnosis of why voters deserted the GOP in historic numbers.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance stated bluntly, warning party leaders against sugarcoating the wipeout that saw Republicans lose control of both the House and the Senate.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," Vance wrote. "But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

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Vance cited key voter grievances that pushed 2024 Trump voters toward Democrats, explicitly pointing to demands to "End the war," "Focus on cost of living/inflation," "Put America First," and "Change our relationship to Israel."

Don Jr. co-signs Vance’s indictment

In an extraordinary move that deepens the divide within the MAGA movement, Donald Trump Jr.—long considered his father’s most aggressive political enforcer—publicly broke ranks to endorse Vance’s blistering critique.

Sharing Vance's thread on X, the 48-year-old wrote simply: "Every word of this 💯💯💯"

The public co-sign marks one of the sharpest ideological splits between the President and his eldest son, positioning both Don Jr. and Vance firmly on the non-interventionist, populist side of an erupting party civil war.

Despite the Republicans losing favour with voters, Trump still doubled down on his actions ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump defends conflict: "I'd have to do it again"

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Trump pushed back against his second-in-command's claims, doubling down on the military campaign even as he conceded the short-term economic damage.

"Well, I think it's largely true, because it drove gasoline up a little bit short-term," Trump said when asked about Vance’s comments. "And probably that's true."

However, Trump refused to express regret over the decision to wage war:

"At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump insisted. "I knew the war was gonna impact [the election results]. I would've done nothing different."

He also dismissed calls to shake up his national security team, firmly ruling out the firing of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: "No, I think he's doing a very good job."

With Democrats sweeping into power on Capitol Hill and prominent MAGA voices clashing in full public view, the post-election fallout signals a contentious new chapter for Trump's administration—facing a hostile Congress and mounting rebellion from within his own ranks.