109-year-old best friends reveal their secret to long and happy life after meeting during WW2
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109-year-old best friends reveal their secret to long and happy life after meeting during WW2

Dorothy Boggess' husband also lived a long life, reaching the age of 104

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: CBS Evening News/YouTube

Topics: US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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