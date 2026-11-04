109-year-old best friends reveal their secret to long and happy life after meeting during WW2

While the average life expectancy for women in the United States is 81, two 109-year-old best friends have exceeded this by over two decades, supporting the theory that the secret to a long and healthy life could indeed be friendship.

Velma Long and Dorothy Boggess have been friends for a whopping eight decades, and have continued to live near each other in Washington D.C.

According to CBS, the pair met during the Roosevelt administration after they both became typists in the War Department during World War II. Not only did they meet their best friends there, they also met their husbands.

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Decades later, the best pals are still active and on their feet, with Velma throwing a huge 109th birthday party in August. Despite having known each other for over 80 years, the pair never run out of things to talk about, as they still speak on the phone everyday.

Speaking to CBS, Dorothy said: "We both lost so many other friends so we both have to hang together.

"The people want to know some of our secrets, but we can't tell every little thing," Velma laughed.

However, there was one key secret Velma did share with the outlet to live a long and happy life.

"Be kind to people."

Dorothy may well be onto something with her advice, as her husband, George Boggess, lived until he was 104.

The couple met in 1941, and tied the knot a year later, before welcoming their son, Kenneth. They were happily married for 74 years.

During their seven decade long marriage, Dorothy and George visited all fifty states and forty-five countries around the world, according to Ward 4 Senior Social Hub.

Speaking on his mother's friendship with Velma, Kenneth told The Washington Post: “They’ve been friends for years. They are close, and they can relate to one another.”

Velma and Dorothy have been best friends for eight decades (CBS Evening News/YouTube)

Velma also told the outlet that she continues to go on outings with her daughter, Phyllis Valentine, 78, stressing the importance of maintaining a social life in the later years.

“She always insists that I come along. I say, ‘I’m really too old'," she said. "She says, ‘No, you’re not. People love to see you - to see a person that’s your age'."

Velma and Dorothy's story has gone viral on social media, with many Americans hoping and praying to have a similar long-lasting friendship with their bestie.

"Bestie goals," one comment read. "I hope to have at least one of my favorite peeps with me in my later years! How blessed are these beauties?!"

Another social media user commented: "Beautiful. A friendship like this is so rare to find and they are beautiful, wise and blessed."