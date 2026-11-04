Martin Luther King Jr.'s only grandchild speaks out as she votes for the first time
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Martin Luther King Jr.'s only grandchild speaks out as she votes for the first time

Yolanda Renee King stated that some Americans 'bled' for the chance to vote and insisted she would not be wasting hers

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Topics: US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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