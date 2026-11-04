Martin Luther King Jr.'s only grandchild speaks out as she votes for the first time

Yolanda Renee King has spoken out after voting for the first term in the 2026 midterm elections.

The only grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr. only turned 18 back in May, so she was able to vote for the first time on Tuesday, November 3.

To mark the occasion, Yolanda teamed up with When We All Vote, a non-profit organisation bidding to increase voter participation in elections, to share an Instagram post of herself casting a ballot for the first time.

The teenage shared numerous photos in the social media post, including a snap of her smiling wearing an 'I voted' sticker after heading to the polling station.

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She also shared additional photos of herself walking to and from casting her vote, as well as standing outside with her parents, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King.

Yolanda Renee King has cast her vote for the first time (Cornelius Poppe/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

"My grandparents had their fight. My parents had theirs. This one is mine. People bled for this right. I’m not going to waste it," Yolanda said.

The post's caption by When We All Vote reads: "Major shoutout to @YolandaReneeKing, who just voted for the very first time in Atlanta, Georgia! As the granddaughter of civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Yolanda is drawing on their legacy while forging her own path.

"Welcome to the Voting Squad, Yolanda!"

The social media post also detailed a message the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. had for first time voters who headed to the polls for the first time this week.

"Empowered is an understatement. The baton is in our hands. Polls are still open, so go use it," Yolanda voiced.

Yolanda Renee King is the only grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr. (Getty)

In a separate social media post, Yolanda penned: "This is for my grandparents. Thanks mom and dad for leading me!"

Yolanda recently spoke to CNN and revealed that her parents instilled in her from a young age the importance of voting at elections.

She said: "They would take me to the polls, and so I [would]... see that growing up. And then I remember feeling really sad because I realized, ‘Oh, I can’t participate in the voting,’ and so then that would make me really sad, and they’d always give me the ‘I just voted’ sticker. So I’d go around parading around and pretending like I just voted."