Bryan Cranston speaks out in person for first time about death of on-screen son RJ Mitte

Bryan Cranston spoke to press in person on Thursday after the death of his on-screen son RJ Mitte earlier this month.

Cranston, who starred in Breaking Bad alongside Mitte, previously took to Instagram and said he was in 'deep despair' over Mitte's death.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," Cranston wrote.

The actor also detailed the last messages he had with Mitte, as he added: "We were texting each other just a few weeks ago—figuring out when we could meet for lunch.

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"I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed.

"I'll miss you soon."

Mitte died earlier this month aged 34 (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

On Thursday, Cranston spoke to the BBC, where he spoke further about the plans he had with Mitte to meet up.

Speaking of Mitte's tragic passing, the Breaking Bad star said: "It's a shame. It threw me for a loop for several days, I didn't understand it. He and I were trying to find where we were. I was in New York, he was in Texas, and I was coming to LA.

"We were trying to figure out [when to meet] and I just wonder if he wanted to talk to me about something."

Cranston continued: "34-years-old. I want to say if you feel depression, it's a real thing. You're not alone, and there's help to guide you."

Mitte's representatives confirmed to Deadline that the actor died aged 34 on October 12. His reps later confirmed to PEOPLE that he had died by suicide.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," they said in a statement.

In his tribute to Mitte posted on social media earlier this month, Cranston praised Mitte for his work on being a disability advocate after being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

Cranston wrote: "Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid.

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor.

"He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.

"All that promise and potential now is such a loss."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.