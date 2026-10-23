Bryan Cranston speaks out in person for first time about death of on-screen son RJ Mitte
Home>Celebrity

Bryan Cranston speaks out in person for first time about death of on-screen son RJ Mitte

The Breaking Bad actor has urged anyone struggling to seek help

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: John Nacion/FilmMagic

Topics: Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, Celebrity, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: