Bryan Cranston details final texts with on-screen Breaking Bad son RJ Mitte before his death
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Bryan Cranston details final texts with on-screen Breaking Bad son RJ Mitte before his death

Bryan Cranston stated he's in 'deep despair' following the death of his co-star

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty

Topics: Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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