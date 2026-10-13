Bryan Cranston details final texts with on-screen Breaking Bad son RJ Mitte before his death

Bryan Cranston has lead the tributes to Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte, who tragically died aged 34 on Monday (October 12).

Cranston took to Instagram and explained he was in 'deep despair' over Mitte's death, while he also detailed the final exchanges he had with the fellow actor.

"I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died," he wrote.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."

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Detailing those final messages, Cranston continued: "We were texting each other just a few weeks ago—figuring out when we could meet for lunch.

"I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed.

"I'll miss you soon."

RJ Mitte died on Monday (Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

In the tribute, Cranston praised Mitte for his work on being a disability advocate, with Mitte having spoke openly about living with Cerebral Palsy.

He added: "Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid.

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor.

"He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.

"All that promise and potential now is such a loss."

Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte pictured in 2014 (Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Cranston's representatives confirmed to Deadline that the actor died on Monday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," they said.

His representative later confirmed to PEOPLE that he had died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

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