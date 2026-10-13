RJ Mitte spoke of Breaking Bad's future in final Instagram post before his death aged 34

RJ Mitte took to Instagram just days before his death to detail his desire to revive his Breaking Bad character, Walter White Jr.

The actor's representatives confirmed overnight that the actor had died aged 34. His representative later confirmed to PEOPLE that he had died by suicide.

Mitte's representatives originally said to Deadline: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.

"At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."

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In a final Instagram post, Mitte shared a clip from his appearance on the Joe Vulpis Podcast, where he revealed that he didn't think it was the end of his Breaking Bad character.

"I don't think it was an end. I think that was really the end of Heisenberg's journey, but I don't think that was the end of Skyler, Walt, and Holly's journey," he said.

RJ Mitte died on Monday (Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

"I think there's a lot of unanswered questions there that for them will probably never be answered. So I think, uh, there's still a big step for the White family."

Mitte continued: "There's more to be told. There's always more to be told, but you gotta tell it right."

Tributes have flooded in for Mitte, including from his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston.

He wrote: "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."

Cranston added: "We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future.

"But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…

"I’ll miss you, son."

Tributes have flooded in for RJ Mitte (Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, long advocated for disability awareness and was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and president of the Mitte Foundation.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.