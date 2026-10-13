RJ Mitte spoke of Breaking Bad's future in final Instagram post before his death aged 34
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RJ Mitte spoke of Breaking Bad's future in final Instagram post before his death aged 34

RJ Mitte died in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday (October 12)

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Breaking Bad, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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