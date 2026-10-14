RJ Mitte's ex girlfriend speaks out as Breaking Bad actor dies aged 34

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

RJ Mitte's ex-girlfriend has paid tribute to the Breaking Bad actor following reports of his death aged 34, sharing an emotional message about their relationship.

Saint Sasha, who goes by Saintsashaa on Instagram, posted a heartfelt tribute on their time together and the impact he had on her life.

In the post, she described Mitte as the first person to show her how partner should treat her, saying she was struggling to believe the news.

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"I can't believe this is real," she wrote.

Sasha went on to share a deeply personal account of their relationship, recalling how they first fell in love when she was 18 and praising the kindness she remembered in him.

"I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman," she wrote.

Mitte was best known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s central character, in Breaking Bad. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

'He was the first and last of his kind'

"He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable."

She added that he had one of the kindest hearts she had ever experienced, revealing that the pair had remained friends.

Sasha continued her message by explaining how much the relationship meant to her, describing Mitte as someone she would never forget.

“Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel. He was the first and last of his kind.”

She ended the tribute with a message of love and gratitude, writing: “Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie.”

Mitte starred alongside Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris in Breaking Bad (AMC)

Mitte was best known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s central character, in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad.

The actor appeared in 56 episodes of the show, which ran from 2008 until its finale in 2013, and became widely recognised for his performance.

Beyond his work on Breaking Bad, Mitte continued to pursue acting projects, especially after the series concluded.

Mitte made a public appearance at the California premiere of Talking to Strangers on September 30, shortly before his reported death.

Mitte had also previously spoken about the financial realities of working in television, challenging online speculation that he was worth between $3 million and $5 million.

Mitte made a public appearance at the California premiere of Talking to Strangers shortly before his reported death (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

RJ Mitte's previous struggles with taxes

Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, he explained that much of the money he earned had gone towards taxes and maintaining his career.

“I’ve paid more in taxes than I got from Breaking Bad,” he said.

He also described having a large team supporting his work and explained that earnings were often reinvested into his career.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.