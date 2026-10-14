RJ Mitte's ex girlfriend speaks out as Breaking Bad actor dies aged 34
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RJ Mitte's ex girlfriend speaks out as Breaking Bad actor dies aged 34

Saint Sasha shared an emotional message, remembering the actor and the way he made her feel

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @saintsashaa/Instagram

Topics: Breaking Bad, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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