JoJo Siwa's former partner Kath Ebbs has shared an ominous TikTok clip after her reported split from Love Island star Chris Hughes.

The social media stars have reportedly ended their high-profile relationship after meeting on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

While neither of the pair have confirmed the break-up, a source close to JoJo spoke to PEOPLE, saying: "JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work.

“For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change. But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel."

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The couple had been dating for 18 months. (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

The source added: "Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well."

When the 23-year-old entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2024, she was dating her partner at the time, Kath Ebbs. However, following the show's filming, the pair abruptly announced that their relationship had come to an end.

JoJo and Ebbs began dating in November 2024. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

And Ebbs has shared a cryptic video of their own, starring their partner, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, following the split rumors.

The two have been together for over a year.

The video showed Ebbs scrolling on their phone while lying in bed before turning to the camera and asking: "Do you get what I'm?"

Lucas-Rodd then suddenly jumped out of bed, with the pair exchanging playful demands to 'shut up'. Neither made any direct mention of Siwa or Hughes in the clip.

While it remains unclear exactly when JoJo, 23, and Chris', 33, relationship began to experience difficulties, the pair clashed earlier this year over when they should start a family, with JoJo admitting she 'won't wait'.

Speaking on the The Viall Files podcast, Chris said: "The marriage thing is more there, the kid thing… for me personally, I don’t think I’m ready to be a dad right now."

JoJo replied: "It’s hard. That’s something that I’ve wanted for a very very long time. It’s a hard thing because I know, for me, I don’t wanna wait four more years."

Chris' last appearance on JoJo's Instagram came in October 2026, when she shared a series of photos documenting a recent week, including a picture of the pair cuddled up together wearing UCLA Bruins merchandise. The post was captioned: "A lot has happened in the last 7 days."