Fans of Shrek have been left feeling a certain type of way about the long-awaited return of the Ogre flick after its teaser trailer dropped online.

The Shrek franchise has been a fan-favorite of people all over the world ever since Dreamworks dropped the first 2001 movie.

However, after Shrek Forever After came out in 2010, people thought it would be the last they'd see of Shrek, Fiona, and their hoard of children.

But it was announced that the franchise would see a brand-new return in December...which was then pushed back until June of next year thanks to delays, and fans hit out.

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At first, it became clear that the hate was aimed at the new animation style of Shrek, his wife, Donkey and everyone else.





Not only were the colors different, but everyone seemed a little more rounded, and cartoon-ish than what was previously depicted years ago.

Then, people moved on and pointed out that there was an eye-color discrepancy which caused a huge theory to emerge regarding the plot of the story.

Now, renewed criticism has taken over as a new teaser trailer dropped on social media, showing the main cast and supporting characters pulling up in an onion carriage on Shrek's swamp.

Again, it's the animation – which fans have called into question yet again, despite believing it was going to be fixed 'like Sonic' was after an earlier version of the iconic hedgehog apparently had a 'dad bod'.

But in the 2020 and subsequent additions in 2022 and 2024, thankfully didn't look anything like it.

One person wrote of Shrek's three little pigs' characters: " WHAT DID THEY DO TO THEM."

Another said: "Man I just can't get past the new animation style, it looks like S***."

Someone else claimed of Dragon, who looks a lot more vibrant, but with a lot less details to her scales: "They just fed prompts to AI to make this."

While many were left search for answers regarding the new style, others feel like it's totally fine and that it has all been blown out of proportion.

The pigs were a pig topic online (DreamWorks)

One person said: "This Is Awesome! Can’t Wait to See It in Summer 2027!"

Another wrote: "Am I crazy for thinking this looks pretty alright actually. I hated the initial trailers because they were doing like meme stuff and things like that, but now that they're taking to more seriously I'm down for it."

Say what you want about the flick, but this instalment has got an even bigger cast that are set to deliver a phenomenal performance.

As usual, it stars Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

Then, there is Zendaya, Skyler Gisondo, and Marcello Hernández.

But there is one person missing from the cast list that fans might be devastated to lose from the film: Antonio Banderas, aka Puss in Boots' voice actor.

He isn't currently listed, and neither is anyone else outside of the above cast – so who knows? Maybe he'll make a cameo.

UNILAD reached out to DreamWorks for comment.