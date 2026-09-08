Miriam Margolyes sparks fresh outrage with new Harry Potter claim
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Miriam Margolyes sparks fresh outrage with new Harry Potter claim

Miriam Margolyes played Professor Sprout in the well-loved film franchise

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: David Levenson/Getty Images

Topics: Harry Potter, Entertainment, This Morning, Celebrity, Film and TV, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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