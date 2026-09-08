Miriam Margolyes sparks fresh outrage with new Harry Potter claim

Miriam Margolyes has ruffled some feathers after revealing the salary she made on the Harry Potter films and how she feels about it.

Margolyes played Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter movies: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and the final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The 85-year-old discussed her role in the films at a live panel and, while Professor Sprout is arguably one of her best known roles, she said she doesn't like being known as that.

"I'm not thrilled that everybody thinks of me as Professor Sprout," she said, per The Sun. "Because I have done other, better things."

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She is also known for starring in the likes of Romeo + Juliet, The Age of Innocence, James and the Giant Peach, Blackadder, and Babe.

The actress starred as Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter movies (Warner Bros.)

Margolyes proceeded to ask the audience if they wanted to know what salary she made from the movies.

"£60k," she revealed. "It's [expletive] rubbish."

The actress went on: "I mean I don’t mind that everybody else got more, I don’t mind... it’s just the way the business works. It's like that."

People have since shared their thoughts online about Margolyes remarks. One person said: "She was in like three scenes so £60k ain’t bad."

Someone else questioned: "60k at first… what about the residual payments?"

"I bet she gets a fair chunk each year obviously not millions but I’d say a good £100k a year," suggested someone else.

Her revelations about Harry Potter come just days after the veteran actress faced backlash for an undeniably awkward exchange on live television.

Miriam Margolyes has found herself in hot water of late... (VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Last week Margolyes featured on This Morning and was accused of being racist towards host Andi Peters.

"What are you?" she asked Peters, to which he replied: "I'm me."

Margolyes proceeded to say: "Well, you’re a mix, aren’t you? So you’ve got a Black daddy and a white mummy."

Peters then clarified that both of his parents are Black.

She's since addressed the ordeal and attempted to defend her comments. Margolyes said: "I'd never met [Peters] before; I didn't know who he was and I didn't know he was Black until I saw him.

"When you see someone, of course you know they're Black."

She continued: "I am fascinated by other people. They are the people that interest me, not the celebrities so much. It's everybody. What their story is, what made them who they are, why you are the way you are."

UNILAD has previously contacted ITV and representatives for Margolyes for comment.