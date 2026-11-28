JoJo Siwa's mom has reposted a statement following reports that the 23-year-old and Chris Hughes have ended their relationship after more than a year together.

The social media stars have reportedly called time on their 18 month relationship after meeting on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

And now JoJo’s mum, Jessalyn, 51, has seemingly weighed in on the pair’s split, making her feelings known.

JoJo's mum reshared a photo originally posted by a dance teacher who has worked with the star, which read: "Women empowerment."

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"When we can stand up for ourselves and know we’re worth it to do so."

She added: "I love you so much @jojosiwa. One day at a time."

Following the reported split, a source close to JoJo spoke to PEOPLE, saying: "JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work.

“For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change. But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel.”

JoJo's mom reposted a sweet picture of her daughter. (@jessalynnsiwa/Instagram)

Though neither JoJo or Chris, 33, have publicly confirmed the break-up, the source added: "Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well."

When the 23-year-old entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2024, she was dating her girlfriend at the time, Kath Ebbs. However, following the show's filming, the pair abruptly announced that their relationship had come to an end.

Siwa was keen to clarify at the time that her growing friendship with Hughes, who she was not yet romantically involved with, had nothing to do with the break-up. She also spoke about her sexuality, explaining that she identifies as queer rather than a lesbian.

The couple had been dating for 18 months. (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

But things had developed between JoJo and Hughes in the months that followed, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2025 in Beverly Hills.

The pair clashed earlier this year over when they should start a family, with JoJo admitting she 'won't wait'.

But speaking on the The Viall Files podcast, Chris said: "The marriage thing is more there, the kid thing… for me personally, I don’t think I’m ready to be a dad right now."

JoJo replied: "It’s hard. That’s something that I’ve wanted for a very very long time. It’s a hard thing because I know, for me, I don’t wanna wait four more years."