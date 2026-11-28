The Killers co-founder and lead guitarist Dave Keuning has revealed he survived a life-threatening stroke earlier this month—and was given just a 40 percent chance of survival before undergoing emergency brain surgery.

In an emotional Thanksgiving Day post on Instagram, the 50-year-old musician shared that the medical emergency happened just three months after he and his wife, Emilie, welcomed their baby daughter, Odette.

Keuning credited his wife’s rapid response with saving his life after a blood clot cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of his brain.

“Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery,” Keuning wrote. “The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital.”





‘Blind in One Eye’ Before Emergency Surgery

Recalling the terrifying moments before reaching the emergency room, Keuning explained that he had already lost vision in one eye and movement on his left side—yet did not initially realize what was happening.

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“I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain,” he continued. “By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn't able to realise I was having a stroke.”

“The doctors said I had a 40% chance of survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine.”

Keuning assured fans his guitar skills remain unaffected (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)

First Thing He Tested After Waking Up

Despite doctors’ grim initial warnings, Keuning confirmed he has made a full recovery with no lasting speech or physical impairments—and immediately tested his musical instincts once out of surgery.

“And yes I can play guitar just as good as before. It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery,” he assured fans. “I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before.”

Keuning concluded his message by thanking his wife, his son Kyler (born in 2005), his newborn daughter Odette, and his bandmates in The Killers—saying he feels "closer to than ever" with the group.

Formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Keuning and frontman Brandon Flowers, The Killers rose to global fame with classics including 'Mr. Brightside' and 'Somebody Told Me.'

After stepping back from the band's touring schedule in 2017, Keuning returned to record on their 2021 album Pressure Machine and has been working with the band on new material.