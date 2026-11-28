Gordon Ramsay is officially trading Hell’s Kitchen for the racetrack after being unveiled as the new lead presenter of the BBC’s rebooted Top Gear.

The broadcaster confirmed this week that the 60-year-old celebrity chef and licensed racing driver will take the wheel of the iconic motoring show when filming begins in 2027 ahead of a planned BBC One return in 2028.

It marks the show’s first return to production since December 2022, when the series was placed on indefinite hiatus after former host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff suffered severe facial and rib injuries in a crash at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

One of the network's biggest shows of the 2000s, Top Gear developed a cult following with global fans—many of whom reside in the US—regularly tuning in to see the latest car reviews, field tests, and a little mischief along the way.

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Syndicated to 212 territories worldwide at the height of its fame and amassing a viewership in the region of 350 million, the show continued to gather new fans with reruns on channels such as BBC America and MotorTrend.

The celebrity chef has been a lifelong motoring fan (Jayce Illman/Getty Images)

‘My Love Affair With Cars Began as a Child’

While Ramsay is best known globally for tearing apart aspiring chefs on Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef, he is also an avid supercar collector—owning multiple Ferraris, Aston Martins, a Porsche, and a McLaren Senna—and previously appeared on Top Gear three times as a guest.

In a statement announcing the role, Ramsay traced his obsession with motorsport back to his childhood: “My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing,” Ramsay said. “That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.”

Promising to bring "fresh energy and ambition" alongside the return of masked test driver The Stig, Ramsay added: “At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos.”

Ramsay has frequently been spotted at formula one events over the years (Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Richard Hammond Reacts to Ramsay’s Appointment

Ramsay’s co-presenters have not yet been announced, though former hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris will not be returning.

Meanwhile, original reboot co-host Richard Hammond—who presented Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May from 2002 to 2015 before launching The Grand Tour—revealed that BBC bosses had actually approached him about returning before hiring Ramsay.

“I'll be honest, they did talk to me about it. They came to me about maybe leading the new Top Gear and I don't want to drag it back to what it was,” Hammond said.

Giving his verdict on Ramsay landing the job, Hammond joked: “He's a TV chef: they love three things – well, in his case, four – cooking, swearing, big watches and cars.”