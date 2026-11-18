Hunter Schafer has been tipped as one of the main contenders for the role of Bond girl and the actor herself has now spoken out on the speculation.

After Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond earlier this week, attention has now turned to who could be the next Bond girl.

Vesper Lynd, Honey Ryder and Wai Lin are amongst the names to have stepped in the role previously, with Variety recently speculating who they believe could be next.

The entertainment outlet noted Hunter Schafer should be one of the front-runners for the gig, alongside Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.

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Variety stated Schafer 'would make history as the first trans Bond girl' and they believe she would 'be a damn good one'.

"We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!" the report added.

Hunter Schafer is being touted as the next Bond girl (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

As per Page Six, Schafer seemed to suggest during the Blade Runner 2099 premiere on Tuesday (November 17) that she'd been game for the role, adding she doesn't 'know who wouldn’t' that opportunity.

The actor went on to describe Pattinson's announcement in the role of James Bond as 'very cool', before adding: "Love it."

After being announced as Bond earlier this week, Pattinson said in a statement: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Robert Pattinson was announce as the next James Bond earlier this week (Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon)

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added: "Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007.

"This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.

"With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead."