Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has revealed he was 'heavily involved' in the high-stakes casting process that landed Robert Pattinson the coveted role of James Bond—despite studio executives initially hesitating because the actor was already 'so famous.'

Speaking during an appearance at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event, Variety reports that Bezos pulled back the curtain on how Amazon MGM Studios narrowed down a wide field of contenders to five finalists before locking in The Batman star over the weekend.

“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos explained. “There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was interesting. Full costumes and real sets and other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the tests and reviewing all that.”

With multiple award winning franchises under his belt, Bezos worried that Pattinson may be too famous for the role (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

‘So Obvious He Is James Bond’

Because 007 has historically served as a star-making launchpad for lesser-known actors, Bezos admitted the creative team—including director Denis Villeneuve—initially wondered whether Pattinson’s global fame might work against him.

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Once the cameras rolled on the screen tests, however, any doubts evaporated immediately.

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance,” Bezos said. “It was immediately undebated. Denis [Villeneuve], the director … we all gravitated toward Rob. Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown, but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.”

Robert Pattinson will be taking on the role of the iconic British secret agent in the next instalment of the franchise (Amazon MGM Studios)

A New Era for 007

Amazon MGM officially announced Pattinson as the next 007 on Monday, November 16, putting an end to years of speculation following Daniel Craig’s exit.

In a statement celebrating the announcement, Pattinson called stepping into the tuxedo "the honor of a lifetime" and praised the powerhouse creative team assembled for the franchise's next chapter—including Villeneuve in the director’s chair, Steven Knight writing the script, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and executive producer Tanya Lapointe.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

While Bezos did not name the other four finalists who took part in the costume screen tests, industry reports heading into the final weekend pointed to Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult as the final contenders, alongside earlier rumored names including Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Tom Francis, and Harry Styles.

The upcoming installment—expected to begin production in 2027—marks the first Bond feature produced since Amazon closed its 2022 acquisition of MGM and subsequently struck a landmark joint venture deal in March 2025 giving Amazon MGM Studios creative control over the 007 franchise from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.