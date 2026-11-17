Anne Hathaway made a surprise guest appearance in TLC's The Mad Pooper not in an acting role, but as a potential poopin' suspect.

The Mad Pooper is a two-hour true crime documentary special on TLC that digs deep into a viral, unsolved mystery from 2017.

It premieres this week on Thursday, November 19, 2026, and follows a team of civilian sleuths, journalists, and former law enforcement officers trying to identify a mysterious female jogger who repeatedly defecated on residential lawns in Colorado Springs.

The case remains unresolved.

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During one part of the show, a witness is looking intently at a line up of photographs of potential poopers who are a 'visual match' of the unidentified jogger, where he picks out and exclaims surprise at an appearance of the Oscar-winning actress.

Reason why Anne Hathaway's photo appeared as a potential suspect in TLC's Mad Pooper documentary (TLC

"She's not a suspect," a producer clarifies, explaining that the team wanted to test whether her 'body and face type' resembled the mystery jogger.

Her photograph appears to have been included as a control, to see whether the witness could recognize the jogger's general facial features and build.

Earlier in the clip, producers show him a woman whom someone had reportedly recognized as a possible suspect. He rejects her with a firm 'definite no'.

The white-haired witness says "The hair is right, the face is right," while studying another photograph.

Anne Hathaway is not the 'Mad Pooper' (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Someone off-camera then informs him: "The one in the middle is Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway."

The witness laughs, having just linked the star of The Princess Diaries, in which she played the Princess of Genovia, to the hunt for the jogger. Hathaway's roles have also included Catwoman and an overworked fashion assistant. She also won an Oscar for her performance in Les Misérables.

Hathaway was quickly ruled out, and none of the other photographs led anywhere. Asked whether any of the women could be the culprit, the witness was unable to name one with certainty.





What happened in the Mad Pooper case?

The 'Mad Pooper' case dates back to 2017.

Colorado Springs resident Cathy Budde reported that an unidentified runner kept defecating outside her family's home.

Her children first spotted the woman mid-squat, prompting Budde to confront her.

According to Budde, the jogger replied, 'yeah sorry', but kept coming back roughly once a week. Budde was also able to take a photograph of the runner.

Colorado Springs police investigated the incidents as possible public defecation and indecent exposure. (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Has the Mad Pooper ever been identified?

Colorado Springs Police investigated the incidents as possible public defecation and indecent exposure.

The woman was never publicly identified, though the case became a national spectacle. Charmin offered the culprit twelve months' worth of toilet paper should she surrender.

Colorado Springs attorney Jeremy Loew, who appears in the documentary, told local outlet KRDO the statute of limitations has expired on potential charges from the incidents.

TLC's special reexamines the case through eyewitness accounts and fresh investigative angles, according to the network.