Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next 007 – but Amazon MGM Studio has torn up the age-old rule book to do so.

The 40-year-old described landing the coveted role as a 'dream come true', as he officially steps into the shoes of cinema's most iconic spy.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said.

"I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

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For more than 60 years, the role of Bond was in the hands of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the producers who helped shape one of cinema's most enduring franchises.

But under their stewardship, the role of 007 made the actor, never the other way around.

Before taking on Bond, Sean Connery was relatively unknown, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan had made their names in television, and Daniel Craig was better recognized for his work in independent cinema.

Pattison said playing 007 is the honour of a 'lifetime'. (Amazon)

Pattinson, on the other hand, is already an established Hollywood star, with a string of major film roles and a global fanbase behind him.

The highly-anticipated announcement brings five years of rumors, speculation and fan theories to an end, with names including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Hoult among the stars linked to the coveted audition.

Following the huge announcement, director Denis Villeneuve said in a statement: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.

"He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

Pattinson, 40, will start filming the next instalment of the franchise in 2027. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Courtenay Valenti, Head of Film at Amazon MGM Studios, added: "Few films carry the kind of anticipation that comes with James Bond, and we have strived to honor the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007 and are confident he will bring something truly special to this role."

Pattinson first caught Hollywood's attention playing Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but it was his casting as vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise that catapulted him to international stardom.

He later returned to blockbuster territory in 2022, when he starred as a young Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and appeared in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet (2020).