Robert Pattinson announced as the next James Bond

The actor set to take on the iconic role of 007 has finally been revealed, with Robert Pattinson confirmed as the next James Bond.

Pattinson said in a statement: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

The 40-year-old, known for his roles in Twilight and The Odyssey, came out in front in a star-studded shortlist of potential Bonds. Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden all reportedly screentested for the role.

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Ian Fleming, the author who created Bond, described 007 as standing at six feet tall. Pattinson stands at six feet one inch, three inches taller than Daniel Craig, who was the shortest on-screen Bond at 5'10''.

In the books, Bond is described as having 'dark, rather cruel good looks' with short black hair and blue-grey eyes.

While Barbara Broccoli, who previously controlled the rights to Bond, told Associated Press she was looking for a man in his 30s in 2024 with 'the expectation of at least a decade’s worth of films'. However, she and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson gave up creative control of the franchise in 2025.

Pattinson is 40 years old, two years older than Craig was when he filmed Casino Royale and five years younger than Roger Moore when he filmed Live and Let Die.

Crucially, he is also a far bigger star than most previous 007s. Daniel Craig's biggest role before Bond was crime thriller Layer Cake and BBC drama Our Friends in the North. Sean Connery's roles before Bond were primarily in the theatre, with his best-known role in BBC drama Requiem For A Heavyweight.

Pattinson had famously claimed that he didn't plan to work out at all before appearing in 2022's The Batman. However, he later admitted this was a lie, so he likely will hit the gym before appearing as Bond.

Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond (Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon)

He told GQ: "[Everyone was saying] ‘You didn’t work out at all.’ I worked out every day. Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out.

"I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007.

"This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.

"With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead."

It's been five years since Craig last appeared as the legendary British spy in No Time To Die, leaving one very big question hanging over the future of the franchise.

The actor said calling the role 'a dream come true' is 'an understatement' (Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

His time as 007 saw him become one of the franchise's most recognizable leading men, with Skyfall going on to become the highest-grossing Bond film of all time at the time of its release.

The character, created by author Ian Fleming, first appeared in the 1953 novel Casino Royale before making his big-screen debut in 1962's Dr. No, starring Sean Connery.

But it's been a long five-year wait for Bond fans, with speculation over who would replace Craig almost immediately after his final outing in 2021.

Since then, countless names have been thrown into the mix, with actors including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba all linked to the coveted role at various points.

However, despite the endless rumors and fan casting theories, producers kept their cards close to their chest until now, with the identity of the next 007 finally confirmed.