Judi Dench makes bombshell claim it was Daniel Craig's idea to kill her off in James Bond film
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Judi Dench makes bombshell claim it was Daniel Craig's idea to kill her off in James Bond film

Dench played the role of M for two Bonds, and addressed rumors that she had 'cried' after finding out she was being replaced in the role

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Topics: Daniel Craig, James Bond, Film and TV, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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