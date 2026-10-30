Christopher Lloyd opens up on his single biggest regret filming the Back to the Future trilogy
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Christopher Lloyd opens up on his single biggest regret filming the Back to the Future trilogy

In his new memoir In My Own Time, Christopher Lloyd admits there's one thing he still thinks he 'should have done' on the iconic set.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Ralph Nelson/Universal

Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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