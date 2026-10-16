Alexander Skarsgård reveals what cheeky detail of his Wicker costume was 'the best part'
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Alexander Skarsgård reveals what cheeky detail of his Wicker costume was 'the best part'

Talk show host Graham Norton was left with a very unexpected souvenir following his interview with Alexander Skarsgård

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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