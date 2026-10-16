Alexander Skarsgård reveals what cheeky detail of his Wicker costume was 'the best part'

Alexander Skarsgård has revealed which detail of his costume in new movie Wicker was 'the best part', and he has now given it away to British talk show host Graham Norton.

The Big Little Lies star appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Wednesday, where he described the suit he wore in the fantasy comedy as 'exquisite'.

Olivia Colman, who stars alongside him, was part of the same cast interview.

The detail he singled out was the fake nipples.

Advert

"The best part of the whole suit," he noted, "were the nipples. They were extraordinary. It's the craftsmanship."

He then turned to Colman and told her: "You saw it. You felt them. You squeezed them." The star of The Crown agreed.

Skarsgård went on: "And, every day when I was wearing them, putting them on, you screw them on, I was thinking of you, Graham."

Skarsgård said he had brought the fake nipples to the show with the intention of giving them to Norton, who appeared flattered and a little weirded out at the same time.

The host accepted the unexpected gift with plenty of laughs.

Alexander Skarsgård gave the fake nipples he wore in Wicker to Graham Norton during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. (Photo by Laura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage)

What is Wicker about and who is in it?

The film is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. It is based on the short story The Wicker Husband, written by Ursula Wills, and follows Colman's Fisherwoman, a painfully single outcast who commissions a basketmaker, played by Peter Dinklage, to make her the ideal spouse.

Skarsgård plays that perfect partner, with Elizabeth Debicki and Richard E. Grant also starring.





How long did it take to make the Wicker costume?

Skarsgård's praise for the craftsmanship points to the work of the team behind the look.

Wētā Workshop, the award-winning special effects company, was responsible for the entire suit, not just the nipples, and relied on an arduous process to create Skarsgård's look.

The costume took 18 months to create, and the process was complicated.

Lead makeup effects artist Sarah Rubano and prosthetic makeup designer Joe Dunckley said they were delighted by the interest in their team's work after the first images from the film were released, and the film's look has already become a meme.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "I don't think I've ever seen this in anything I've ever worked on," said Dunckley, who has also worked on Avatar: Fire and Ash and Alien: Earth.

"Some people are just taking it as a humorous thing and looking sideways at their patio furniture, and other people are getting right into the nitty-gritty of what relationships mean."

His remarks suggest reaction has been split, with some people treating the look as a joke and others digging into what it says about relationships.