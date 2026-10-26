John Cena details heartbreaking reason he keeps his hand in his pocket on the red carpet

John Cena has revealed the reason why he keeps his hand in his pocket during red carpet appearances across the globe.

The 49-year-old, who rose to a fame as a WWE star but is now known for his acting roles in Hollywood, recently sat down with Romesh Ranganathan alongside his Matchbox: The Movie co-star, Jessica Biel.

Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show in an episode uploaded on Monday (October 26), Cena opened up on his insecurities, which leads him to keeping his hand in his pocket.

Ranganathan admitted to being a 'people pleaser' and not wanting to give the guests a negative impression of himself, which lead to Cena jumping in to reassure the comedian he does the same.

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"You are not alone. No, for real, you are not alone," the former WWE star said, before adding: "I go through a heavy dose of that in a lot of places."

The former WWE wrestler admitted to being a 'people pleaser' too (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cena went on to say that he carries a pocket watch with him at all times, which he reaches into his pocket for and holds whenever he feels 'less than'.

He added: "You will see me literally rubbing it in places where I feel like less than.

"I carry this with me because you're not alone. I struggle with that myself."

Cena then presented the pocket watch on the podcast, which has the phrase 'comparison is the thief of joy' engraved on the back.

The Peacemaker star went on to say that putting his hand inside his pocket is a 'telltale sign' that he was dealing with imposter syndrome.

"Just like my hand will be in my pocket like this, just going like that as a telltale sign that I don't belong here," Cena continued.

John Cena has been speaking about imposter syndrome (Noam Galai/FilmMagic)

Cena has previously spoke on his struggles in Hollywood, previously telling 3rd Hour of Today that he was 'ran out of the movie business' for choosing roles he wasn't fully invested in.

The 49-year-old went on to say that he had preferred performing to large WWE crowds as a wrestler at the time.

However, the actor's views on film have completely changed, to the point where he is now 'super passionate' about his career in acting.

He said: "I’m now super passionate about what I do and that’s everything from filming to sitting here talking about this movie with you guys and I’m so lucky to be given a second chance and that took 20 years to craft."