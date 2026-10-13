An original Oompa Loompa actor from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has lifted the lid on how 'filthy' the chocolate river really was.

When Rusty Goffe, 77, walked onto the set of Netflix's Wonka: The Golden Ticket, he couldn't quite believe the change in aroma compared to the 1971 original.

After announcing his retirement from acting, Goffe sat down with the Daily Mail to discuss what it was like working on the 1971 classic, and how different it was to reprising the role for the Netflix adaptation this year.

"55 years ago, it was just dirty water. The crew were throwing cigarette ends and bits of old script into it. Then they poured real sugar and real cream in it," he told the Daily Mail.

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"After a few days under hot lights, everything started smelling terribly. In the new show, it was actually just a lovely chocolate river."

Out of the original Oompa Loompa's that featured in the 1971 movie, only Goffe and Albert Wilkinson, who's 88, are still with us.

The actor has been reflecting on his career (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

Despite that, Goffe didn't feel he was alone during the filming process for Wonka's The Golden Ticket, which was shot in 2025 and released on Netflix last month.

"I could feel the other Oompa Loompas there with me. It was like the whole team were there," he added to the Daily Mail.

"Gene Wilder, Roy Kinnear - who played Veruca Salt's father, and all the other members were there, sort of sitting on our shoulders going: 'This is the next generation of Wonka.'"

Following the release of Wonka: The Golden Ticket, Goffe announced his retirement from acting, with his career beginning and concluding with the same franchise.

Announcing his retirement, Goffe said: "I started on Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and now Wonka's The Golden Ticket is my swan song. I've just ended my career on Willy Wonka. Isn't that wonderful?

"Fifty-five years ago, the costumer thought every little guy had the same size head with the same size wigs, so they pull it on, rake it on, glue it, whatever to make it stay on.

"This time, they done their homework and the wigs were handmade, fitted just like a hat."

Rusty Goffe called it a day after the Netflix special (Chuck Fishman/Getty Images)

Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder died in 2016, but featured in the Netflix film as his voice was recreated through AI, a move which has received some criticism.

But for Goffe, it was 'magical' to hear Wilder's voice on set.

"I thought, sometimes, he was on the set behind me," he said.

"It was perfect, because he is Willy Wonka, he really is. Working with him was excellent. He was a lovely guy. Nice, kind, funny. He was brilliant.

"Gene Wilder is Willy Wonka. There's no other person that could do it."