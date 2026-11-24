Sheila Mangubat, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, died in the Philippines on Saturday, just days short of her 36th birthday.

Interpreter Aimee Adiwang, who worked with Mangubat and her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, on the show, has now told Page Six exclusively that she died suddenly of gynecological cancer, although this has not been confirmed by official sources.

Adiwang, who described Mangubat as a 'good friend' in an Instagram tribute, said she had spent four days in the hospital before her death. Her relatives did not know she had cancer until she was admitted, Adiwang said.

Mangubat had initially told family members she had a urinary tract infection (UTI), as that was what doctors had told her, according to Adiwang, who has been in touch with Mangubat’s niece.





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Mangubat’s teenage son, Jhonreil, allegedly told Adiwang that his mother was also ‘severely anemic’ and experienced ‘circulatory failure’ before she died.

Mangubat had not been working before her death, Adiwang said, so her family is now trying to raise money for Jhonreil.

Sheila Mangubat appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 alongside David Dangerfield. (TLC)

What did David Dangerfield say after Sheila Mangubat’s death?

Dangerfield, a Nebraska native who is deaf and nonverbal, appeared alongside Mangubat, who was hearing-impaired, on the series.

He announced her death on Sunday via Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of the late reality personality: “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines.”

He said he was ‘devastated and still trying to process this loss’ and asked followers: “Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers.

Thank you for all your love and support.”





Mangubat’s brother, Jonathan Mangubat, later uploaded a video from her funeral to his Facebook Story.

In the clip, she is seen in an open, all-white casket, wearing white. Jonathan then pans to a framed picture of her, the mother of one, before showing mourners gathered in the church.

The pair’s relationship played out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6.

They met in 2021 through a Facebook group for deaf and hard-of-hearing singles. Dangerfield proposed two years later while visiting Mangubat in her native Cebu, Philippines.

The couple, who faced significant communication barriers throughout their courtship and relationship, split last year after Mangubat’s K-1 visa application was denied.

Dangerfield revealed this past summer that they had reconciled their long-distance romance.