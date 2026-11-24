Bella Hadid has opened up about living with POTS, as well as three other health conditions, admitting her body often 'can’t handle' her life.

The 30-year-old model has admitted that life after her diagnosis has affecter her 'very deeply', noting that people often 'don’t realize how much I struggle with the fatigue and the body pain'.

"I have POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome], and I have a lot of PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], endometriosis, plus my Lyme and things that affect my body very deeply," she said, speaking with Harper's Bazaar.

POTS is estimated to affect between one and three million people in the US, with women accounting for approximately 80 to 90 percent of cases, according to a 2026 POTS medical review.

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The condition is most commonly diagnosed in younger people, particularly women aged between 15 and 50, and can cause a range of debilitating symptoms, including dizziness, fainting, heart palpitations, extreme fatigue and brain fog.

Hadid has long been a staple of the Victoria Secret runway. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

However, getting a diagnosis can be a lengthy process.

Speaking about the ways in which her diagnosis affects her life, Hadid said; "Right before I walked out on the Victoria’s Secret runway for my opening look, I went to go stretch and my whole clavicle completely … I don’t even know what it was.

"My lungs almost collapsed, and I couldn’t breathe, and then it was like, 'Five, four …' So my body goes through these different motions of feeling really good and then all of a sudden crashing on me at the worst moments."

The star said her body can't always keep up with her mind. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

The star admitted that while she feels physically capable, her body can't always handle what she has going on.

"Sometimes my body just can’t connect with my brain," she said.

"My brain wants to do it, and my body is like, 'No, we can’t do that today'. And I’m like, 'Okay, great. So let’s figure out another way'."

Elsewhere in the interview, the model also recalled being told she was too big to fit into Saint Laurent, by a stylist who said she needed to lose a few pounds when she was fresh out of high school.

Twelve years later, she became the face of both Saint Laurent and Prada, describing the achievement as 'incredible and insane'.

She said: "Times have changed so much, and the people that have come into the industry to make it a better place for us as models are so important. Not that that comment ever impacted me."