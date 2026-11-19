Kris Jenner has revealed that she's had a little-known procedure on her vagina that involves a laser.

While the idea of having a laser near your nether regions is hardly most people's idea of fun, Jenner, 71, has actively encouraged her friends to have it done.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner was at lunch with Shelli Azoff when she said she'd had the 'Mona Lisa treatment'.

Yet, this has nothing to do with the famous artwork painted by Leonardo da Vinci – instead, Jenner was referring to something called the MonaLisa Touch.

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Jenner said it makes her vagina 'perfect and cute', but the laser therapy is actually used to treat vaginal atrophy rather than change the appearance of your anatomy.

Kris Jenner has opened up about having a 'Mona Lisa' treatment (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

What is vaginal atrophy?

Cleveland Clinic says of the condition: "The genitourinary syndrome of menopause (vaginal atrophy or atrophic vaginitis) frequently affects women transitioning to menopause.

"It’s a condition where the lining of your vagina gets drier and thinner from a lack of estrogen.

"Burning, itching, spotting and pain with sex are common symptoms, as are frequent urination and urinary tract infections."

Jenner, 71, said the laser treatment made her vagina 'perfect and cute' (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What is MonaLisa Touch?

MonaLisa Touch – a type of noninvasive laser therapy – claims to treat the symptoms of vaginal atrophy by restoring the tissue lining of your vagina. Specifically, 'laser beams destroy vaginal tissue and stimulate your vaginal tissue to generate new blood vessels and produce more collagen and elastin'. This then 'causes the tissue lining to regenerate and repair itself'.

Side effects that the laser therapy treats are:

Painful sexual intercourse.

Vaginal discomfort and bleeding.

Frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Urinary incontinence (leaking pee when you sneeze, laugh or cough).

Vaginal irritation, itchiness or burning.

The therapy does not tighten your vagina. It is largely used to help restore lubrication.

Some women will have laser treatments to help with menopausal symptoms (Getty Stock)

What a doctor says about it

Dr. Nikki Ramskill, women’s health GP and founder of The Female Health Doctor clinic, spoke to LADBible Group about MonaLisa Touch.

In terms of whether it can help with menopausal symptoms, Dr. Nikki said: "MonaLisa Touch is a CO2 laser for local symptoms (vaginal dryness, irritation, pain with sex). Some women do report feeling better post-procedure, but there have been no controlled trials to demonstrate a benefit.

"NICE states that vaginal laser should only be offered for menopause related vaginal and urinary symptoms as part of a randomized controlled trial."

There are potential risks that come with having it, however.

"Short-term effects can be discomfort, spotting and discharge," she explained. "Vaginal burns, scarring, pain with sex and ongoing pain have all been reported with vaginal laser and similar energy-based treatments.

"The studies are too small to tell us how often serious complications occur and the long-term safety of repeat treatment is uncertain."

LADible Group has approached MonaLisa Touch's manufacturer DEKA for comment.