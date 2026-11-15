Brandi Glanville says 'black mass' was removed from her face after having it 'taken off' and 'power washed'

Brandi Glanville has revealed what was found during a surgery which saw her face taken off and washed out after years of health struggles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been battling facial health problems since her symptoms began in 2022 and 2023.

It was then that she started to experience severe facial swelling and a bruised cheek.

However, by December 2024, the 53-year-old had been told many different explanations, but that physicians had landed on it potentially being caused by a parasite ‘jumping’ around her face under the skin.

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In June of this year, Brandi revealed she had been diagnosed with a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face, and in her latest update, has shared the results of her exploratory facial surgery.

Brandi Glanville revealed a fresh update on her surgery (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

She explained on an episode of her Unfiltered podcast that a ‘black mass’ was removed from her face during the procedure, but she isn’t sure that ‘it is yet’.

She added that there were ‘several’ under her skin.

“I’m still figuring out my sickness,” she revealed, noting she is on antibiotics almost ‘24 hours a day’.

However, she just ‘just can’t wait to go back outside and be normal’ as she gestured to her face and noted, ‘this side of [her] face isn’t moving right now'.

The reality star said her condition has caused ‘fluid’ to build up in her ears, which meant she ‘couldn’t fly’ and ‘couldn’t drive’.

Sadly, she said this came at a time where her friend, Markee, passed away, meaning she was unable to travel to his memorial service.

When talking about her new reclusive lifestyle in light of her health battle, she said her son wasn’t understanding of why she wanted to go back out into the world.

She revealed she told him: “Mason, I want to fall in love again. I don’t want to sit home every night and be a recluse.”

Her symptoms began in 2022 and 2023 (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Before undergoing the surgery, she explained on her podcast that her doctor suspected that there would be ‘fungal balls or something alive’ under her skin when exploring during the surgery.

“He’s, like, literally going in there with a power washer, basically, and knives and all this s***,” she said. “And then he’s spinning my blood and doing this platelet thing on the inside of my face.”

Aside from her facial battle, Brandi previously mentioned suffering with Demodex dermatitis, mononucleosis, Coccidioidomycosis and ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm.

Previously, the reality star concluded that her breast implants could be to blame for her ongoing struggles.

She told TMZ earlier this year: "I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine, it wasn’t until I had a sonogram.

"You really should change your breast implants every 10 years, and I just didn’t do it.

"I thought, if it's not broke don't fix it, but I learnt a really, really hard lesson. We’re taking care of the face now that we finally figured out what was wrong."