Brandi Glanville says 'black mass' was removed from her face after having it 'taken off' and 'power washed'
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Brandi Glanville says 'black mass' was removed from her face after having it 'taken off' and 'power washed'

Brandi Glanville reveals she wants to 'love' again after living a reclusive life since 2023

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brandi Glanville/X

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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