Kai Trump opens up about her close bond with mom Vanessa’s boyfriend Tiger Woods

Kai Trump has opened up about her close relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods, praising her mom Vanessa Trump’s boyfriend for constantly offering pointers and support on and off the course.

Speaking to Golfweek following her appearance at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican tournament on November 13, the 19-year-old University of Miami golfer and granddaughter of President Donald Trump shared how frequently she turns to the 50-year-old icon for advice.

“He’s the best,” Kai said of Woods, who went public with his relationship with Vanessa—the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.—in March 2025. “I love him so much, and he’s a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want.”

Kai also credited her mother for putting a club in her hand when she was just two years old, noting: “If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be playing golf right now.”

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She added that she also regularly tees off with her 80-year-old grandfather.

Kai has been seeking advice from seasoned golf pro Tiger Woods (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

‘Go Out There and Have Fun’

It isn't the first time the rising collegiate golfer has highlighted Woods' mentorship. Following her ANNIKA debut back in November 2025, Kai praised both his athletic legacy and his calm advice ahead of high-pressure tournaments.

“I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And an even better person,” she told reporters at the time. “He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been together for roughly two years, having quietly started their relationship just before Thanksgiving 2024(Tiger Woods/Instagram)

Standing Together Through Tough Personal Battles

Behind the scenes, Woods—who shares daughter Sam, 19, and son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren—has reportedly become a steady pillar for Vanessa and her five children with Don Jr. (Kai, Donald, 17, Tristan, 15, Spencer, 14, and Chloe, 12), particularly after Vanessa revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram when sharing the news.

A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Woods "has been there for [Vanessa] as much as she wants it," adding that supporting her allowed him to "forget his own problems for a while and show his love and support for a real trooper of a girlfriend."

That support has been mutual. Vanessa stood firmly by Woods' side during his September court hearing in Martin County, Florida, following his March 2026 DUI arrest, which resulted in a five-year license suspension, a $1,000 fine, and a plea deal reducing his charges to reckless and careless driving.

“Somehow, when both sides were suffering and depending on the other for support, things grew stronger in the romance — they did not explode the other way,” an insider told the publication in September. “Tiger and Vanessa have faced big problems at the same time and have helped the other through it. This says a lot.”