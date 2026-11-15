Kai Trump opens up about her close bond with mom Vanessa’s boyfriend Tiger Woods
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Kai Trump opens up about her close bond with mom Vanessa’s boyfriend Tiger Woods

Trump, 19, opened up about her close bond with mom Vanessa’s boyfriend Tiger Woods following her appearance at the ANNIKA tournament.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Meta and UFC

Topics: Tiger Woods, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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