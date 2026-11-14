NFL star Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes brutal jab at comments claiming 'she Needs a facelift'

Kelly Stafford has responded to a social media user who suggested she should get a facelift, telling the commenter she hopes nobody ever makes similar remarks about his daughter.

The 37-year-old wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a screenshot of the criticism on her Instagram Stories after posting a video showing her skincare routine on Thursday (November 12).

The negative message, which Kelly received after giving followers an unfiltered look at her skin, read: "Get a facelift....... You have money."

Rather than letting the remark pass without a response, Kelly addressed the person directly, writing: "David, my guy... I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter ❤️."

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Kelly and Matthew Stafford share four daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to PEOPLE, Kelly had originally shared the video as part of a post detailing her 'game-day skin prep', giving followers a look at her face without makeup or filters before applying her chosen products.

The registered nurse also explained why she had decided to show her skin in its natural state, referencing the attention she receives as the wife of an NFL star.

Kelly and Matthew, 38, have been married since 2015 and share four daughters together.

In the Instagram video, Kelly introduced her routine while standing in her bathroom, explaining that her appearance is something she is conscious of when her husband is playing.

"I'm 37, I have four lovely daughters and I spend every Sunday either on a Jumbotron or in front of a lot of people," she said.

She went on to explain that she wanted a moisturizer that could do more than simply hydrate her skin.

"I need a moisturizer that does more than just moisturize," she continued.





Kelly then showed viewers what she described as her "before" appearance, saying: "You guys have been asking. This is it. Okay, here's the before, no filter, no makeup, just completely tired mom skin and tired mom eyes too. I mean, why not?"

She subsequently applied Innis Beauty's Extreme Cream moisturizer, describing it as 'the one step I'm not skipping anymore'.

The mum-of-four also used the brand's eye cream before applying makeup to demonstrate the difference in her appearance.

As she showed the products being applied, Kelly commented: "One step and you're just like 'fwoop'."

She also highlighted the difference the products had made to her routine, particularly while balancing life as a mother and the attention that comes with being married to a professional football player.

Her daughters are Sawyer and Chandler, both nine, Hunter, eight, and Tyler, six.

While some followers praised Kelly for sharing the routine, the comment about her appearance was clearly less welcome.

Kelly has spoken about keeping their children at the centre of family life during the NFL season.

In a September interview with PEOPLE, she said their household does not revolve entirely around football.

"Our life has a lot of football in it. I wouldn't say it revolves around it. Our life revolves around our children," she said. She described their time together at home as particularly special, too.