NFL star Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes brutal jab at comments claiming 'she Needs a facelift'
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NFL star Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes brutal jab at comments claiming 'she Needs a facelift'

The mum-of-four was sharing a glimpse of her skincare routine when one follower decided to weigh in on her appearance

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, NFL, US News, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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