Sarah Paulson, 51, reveals why she and Holland Taylor, 83, 'take breaks' after explaining why marriage is off the cards
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Sarah Paulson, 51, reveals why she and Holland Taylor, 83, 'take breaks' after explaining why marriage is off the cards

Sarah Paulson has revealed there are no plans for her to marry Holland Taylor

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Topics: Sarah Paulson, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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