Sarah Paulson has revealed why she and Holland Taylor 'take breaks' to ensure their relationship remains as strong as ever.

Paulson, 51, and 83-year-old Taylor have been together for the best part of a decade, with the former discussing the pair's bond during a recent episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast.

The American Horror Story actor explained that she and Taylor have learnt to give each other space, to the point where they 'take breaks'.

“Yeah, we have to take breaks,” Paulson revealed, admitted that 'relationships are hard'.

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Paulson continued: "She’s working a lot and so we have these like built-in separations where we’re working and so we’re not together and that’s kind of nice."

As part of their decision to 'take breaks', the celebrity couple have previously detailed about keeping separate homes.

The pair 'take breaks' (Maya Dehlin/WireImage)

The actor explained in the same podcast that she already feels married to Holland Taylor, though the pair have never made it official.

"I'm happy that I haven't been married," Paulson said. "I feel that I've maintained some sense of myself in a way."

She continued: "The bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, I feel married to her. But I don't have or have never had the need to have it be something written in stone somehow.

"The stoneness of it gives me the heebie-jeebies."

Paulson went on to say that not being married gives her a sense of 'freedom'.

"It's not about being away from her or being with another person, it's just about maintaining some sense of my own independence," she added.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor don't plan on getting married (Chloe Kern/FilmMagic)

Paulson went on to say that Taylor 'feels that way too much', adding: "We just have never, ever felt the need to [get married]."

She continued by saying she feels 'as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland'.

Elsewhere on the Dear Chelsea podcast, All's Fair actror Paulson was candid about parenthood.

"I like my life. I'm happy that I haven't had children," the 51-year-old explained. "I know that I don't have the constitution to raise a creature, a person, a being, and then be like, 'Oh, he'll have a wonderful day outside and I hope it's great.' I can just see myself following them."

Admitting that her heart is 'too fragile', Paulson continued: "I feel too many things. It's too much for me."