Holland Taylor, 83, explains why she still doesn't live with Sarah Paulson, 51, after being together for 11 years
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Holland Taylor, 83, explains why she still doesn't live with Sarah Paulson, 51, after being together for 11 years

Paulson previously revealed the bedtime habit she calls her favorite thing to do with Taylor

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Maya Dehlin/WireImage

Topics: Sarah Paulson, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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