Holland Taylor has revealed that Sarah Paulson still hasn't moved into her new Los Angeles home, almost a year on from when they started dating.

The Practice alum, 83, made the comments on The Drew Barrymore Show on Oct. 20, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She and Paulson, 51, have been together for around 12 years, having first met in 2005 and gone public with their relationship in 2015.

Despite that, they still don't live together full time.

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Taylor put it down to their schedules.

"We do as much time as we possibly can because work takes us apart constantly," she told host Drew Barrymore. She added that they are together as much as 'geography and our jobs' allow.

Taylor, 83, discussed her living arrangement with Paulson, 51, on The Drew Barrymore Show on Oct. 20. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Do Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson live together?

Taylor broke down how the setup works in each of the two cities.

The Morning Show actress said she has an apartment in New York, where Paulson stays when she's in town.

"I have an apartment here, and she stays here at my apartment when she's here, and we stay together here when we're both here," Taylor said.

In Los Angeles, the pair keep separate homes. The American Horror Story star has a new house there, but Taylor said she hasn't moved in yet.

"I have a separate house from hers, but her new house she hasn't moved into yet and it's been almost a year," Taylor said. She added that Paulson has been staying at her L.A. house too.

The couple have appeared together at events including the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15 and the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, 2024.

Paulson discussed the couple’s separate living arrangement on a 2024 episode of the Smartless podcast. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

What has Sarah Paulson said about living separately from Holland Taylor?

It's a subject Paulson has addressed before.

She discussed the couple's arrangement on a 2024 episode of the Smartless podcast, where she called it the 'secret' to their relationship.

"We've been together for a long time now," she said at the time. "And part of it has to do with, we're together when we want to be and we're not when we don't."

When host Sean Hayes suggested they could simply sleep in separate rooms, Paulson replied: "No, because my favorite thing to do - we fall asleep holding hands, Holland and I.

"We sleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her. I don't want to be around her the rest of the time. Just kidding!"

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson met in 2005 and went public with their relationship in 2015. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Back on Drew Barrymore, Taylor described Paulson as 'really fascinating'. "She's very serious about some things and she is the most artful friend of anyone I've ever known," she said.

"Friendships really, not always, but they do require a certain amount of investment, time, attention, and sometimes work... she gives it all," Taylor added.

She said Paulson has 'quite a number of seriously important, devoted friends' and praised the time she spends 'on people that she really loves, doing things for them, being with them'.