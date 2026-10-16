Holland Taylor reveals why she and Sarah Paulson turned down a project together
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Holland Taylor reveals why she and Sarah Paulson turned down a project together

The couple, together since 2015, also opened up on their living arrangements and what bonds them

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Sarah Paulson, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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