Holland Taylor reveals why she and Sarah Paulson turned down a project together

Holland Taylor, 83, has said she and partner Sarah Paulson, 51, are unlikely to ever star in a movie together.

According to BANG Showbiz, Taylor was asked on Today whether she and Paulson would ever share the screen.

The couple have been together since 2015 and, it turns out, have already turned down a project they were both offered.

Taylor said the pair had just been discussing it. "You know, we were just talking about that, about a particular project, and I said, 'I don't know. It seems kind of ew.'"

Advert

Asked which movie it was, she declined to name it. "I'm not going to say now!" she said.

Holland Taylor said she and Sarah Paulson were offered a project together and turned it down. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The project in question has not been publicly named, and Taylor did not reveal any further details about it.

Taylor then recalled how the conversation with her partner played out. "I said, 'Wouldn't it be creepy?' She said, 'Kinda.' So we don't really want to. We don't think we would ever like the idea."

She also opened up on other aspects of the relationship, from how often the couple are together to what they share.

Do Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson live together?

The couple's home life has also drawn attention. Paulson previously told Entertainment Tonight: "I have to clarify this. We don't live together meaning we don't own a home together, but we're together more often than we are not."

Taylor noted there is 'a lot of variety' in their relationship, with the two spending a lot of time going between each other's properties.

Taylor has also given her view on what holds their relationship together. She believes one of the keys is that they share a lot of similar traits.

Holland Taylor, 83, and Sarah Paulson, 51, have been together since 2015. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

"I think we're interested in the same things about character in people," she said. "I think we like thinking about people in the same way, understanding them. 'What is their thing? What is the thing that drives them, pleases them, hurts them? What's the thing?' We just like to understand these things."

The American Horror Story star has enjoyed huge success during her career, but she has always remained connected to her friends.

Taylor explained: "I mean, she has quite a number of really close friends. But for Sarah, having close friends means spending time with them, knowing what's going on with them, keeping in touch with them.

"And if anything is going on with anybody, she'll have them on her mind, and she'll check in late at night, 'How are you doing? How's it going?' I mean, she's just the most thoughtful and attentive friend I've ever seen anybody be.

"She's really wonderful though."