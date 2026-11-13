Sarah Paulson, 51, explains why she will never marry Holland Taylor, 83, after being together for 11 years
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Sarah Paulson, 51, explains why she will never marry Holland Taylor, 83, after being together for 11 years

The couple also live apart for the majority of the year, Paulson revealed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Maya Dehlin/WireImage

Topics: Sarah Paulson, Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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