Sarah Paulson, 51, explains why she will never marry Holland Taylor, 83, after being together for 11 years

Sarah Paulson has said she already feels married to Holland Taylor, though the pair have never made it official.

Speaking on the November 12 episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, the American Horror Story star explained her thinking on marriage.

"I'm happy that I haven't been married," Paulson, 51, said. "I feel that I've maintained some sense of myself in a way."

She does, however, feel a deep connection to her partner of over a decade, Taylor, 83.

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"The bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, I feel married to her," Paulson continued. "But I don't have or have never had the need to have it be something written in stone somehow.

"The stoneness of it gives me the heebie-jeebies."

Paulson admitted that being unmarried gives her a sense of 'freedom'.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor began dating in 2015 (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's not about being away from her or being with another person, it's just about maintaining some sense of my own independence."

Paulson said Taylor 'feels that way too much'.

"We just have never, ever felt the need to [get married]," she added, saying she feels 'as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland'.

The pair began dating after reconnecting in 2015. Paulson previously dated Cherry Jones from 2004 to 2009.

Taylor previously addressed the topic during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy in August 2024.

The actress opened up about her long-lasting relationship (Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

"I don’t think [we’ll get married]. We’ve never talked about it with any interest. It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people," the Two and a Half Men star said.

Elsewhere on the Dear Chelsea podcast, All's Fair actress Paulson was candid about parenthood.

"I like my life. I'm happy that I haven't had children," she explained. "I know that I don't have the constitution to raise a creature, a person, a being, and then be like, 'Oh, he'll have a wonderful day outside and I hope it's great.' I can just see myself following them."

Confessing that her heart is 'too fragile', Paulson said: "I feel too many things. It's too much for me."

Why do Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor live apart?

Holland Taylor, 83, owns an apartment in New York City where Paulson stays when both are in town (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The couple have also spoken publicly about keeping separate homes.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast in 2024, Paulson explained that living apart lets them be together when they want to be and have space when they do not.

"Yeah, we don’t live together. That’s the secret to it," she revealed. "We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house."

She also noted that Taylor had not lived with anyone for a long time before their relationship, so having Paulson's full presence in her space permanently would have been overwhelming.

And during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Taylor said that their acting careers regularly take them to different locations.

The couple's living situation depends on which city they are in.

In New York City, Taylor owns an apartment where Paulson stays when both of their schedules bring them to the city at the same time.

In Los Angeles, both women own separate houses, although Taylor revealed in October that Paulson had temporarily been staying at her house there for nearly a year while she waits to move into a newly purchased property.

Paulson rejected the idea when podcast hosts suggested a single house with separate bedrooms, and said they share a bed whenever they are together, because falling asleep holding Taylor's hand is her 'favorite' habit.